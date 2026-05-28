Kansas’ Transfer Options Thin After Vyctorius Miller Commits Elsewhere

Bill Self and Kansas have put together an eventful offseason, but it is becoming increasingly likely that the Jayhawks' 2026-27 roster has been finalized. On Wednesday, one of KU's final public transfer targets committed elsewhere when former Oklahoma State guard Vyctorious Miller pledged to Georgetown.

NEWS: Oklahoma State transfer guard Vyctorius Miller has committed to Georgetown, he told @On3.



The 6-5 sophomore averaged 10.8 points per game this season while shooting 37.5% from three. He was the top remaining shooting guard in the transfer portal, per On3.… pic.twitter.com/19VGTzFNiH — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 27, 2026

A Los Angeles native, Miller transferred to Stillwater for his sophomore year after beginning his career at LSU. He averaged 10.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game this past season, starting 26 of the 32 contests he appeared in for the Cowboys.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, Miller took an official visit to Lawrence in mid-April before the Jayhawks ultimately pivoted to other options. The alternative to him was Radford transfer Dennis Parker Jr., who is expected to play a significant role for the team next season.



Although Miller is not a household name, he is a strong isolation scorer and has proven he can produce at a high level in the Big 12. He will now play for Ed Cooley at Georgetown, alongside former Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson.

It was already a foregone conclusion that Miller would be heading elsewhere, given that all the momentum surrounding KU died down shortly after his visit. Still, it marks another target off the board for Self and Co.

With the calendar flipping to June in just a few days, the likelihood of the Jayhawks adding another impact player on the open market feels slim. They have already missed out on potential bench pieces like Miller and even Kansas State transfer Abdi Bashir Jr., who pledged to LSU earlier this month.



Kansas has a roster capable of competing with some of the best teams in the conference. However, depth concerns will continue to linger unless the coaching staff makes an unexpected addition soon.