Kansas vs Texas Tech Point Spread Released Ahead of Top-15 Matchup

Kansas hit its stride with five straight wins to end January, including resume-boosting victories over No. 2 Iowa State and No. 13 BYU.

Following Saturday's win over the Cougars, the 14th-ranked Jayhawks improved to 16-5 overall and moved into a fourth-place tie in the Big 12 standings, with everyone looking up to undefeated and top-ranked Arizona.

That sets up a crucial conference matchup Monday night at No. 11 Texas Tech, tied with the Jayhawks at 6-2 in Big 12 play. Here are the betting odds as of Monday morning on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech betting odds

Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) and forward Bryson Tiller (15) celebrate against the BYU Cougars at Allen Fieldhouse. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Spread: Texas Tech 4.5 (-112); Kansas +4.5 (-108)

Over/Under: 154.5

Moneyline: Texas Tech (-205); Kansas (+170)

Game time: Monday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

A major storyline throughout the season has been the health of star freshman Darryn Peterson, who has played in just 11 of the team's 21 games.

Peterson was outstanding in 20 minutes of action Saturday against BYU, scoring 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers. But after helping the Jayhawks establish a 20-point halftime lead, Peterson sat for the final 16:46 due to cramps, according to Kansas coach Bill Self.

The good news for Kansas is that Peterson is not listed listed on the initial Big 12 injury report for Monday's game at Texas Tech. However, the Jayhawks will be without Will Thengvall, and Elmarko Jackson is listed as questionable due to a knee injury. That still means the entire starting lineup is available after each scored 12-plus points in Saturday's win over BYU.

Kansas has a difficult matchup on its hands against a 16-5 Texas Tech team that returned a few key players from last year's Elite Eight run. The Red Raiders are coming off an 88-80 loss Saturday at UCF, which snapped a five-game win streak with victories over No. 11 BYU and No. 6 Houston.

In coach Grant McCasland's third season, Texas Tech is led in scoring by All-American forward JT Toppin, who's averaging 22.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. Sophomore guard Christian Anderson ranks fifth among Big 12 scorers at 19.6 points per game, and he and Donovan Atwell both rank top five in the conference while shooting over 43% from 3-point range.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.