Social Media Reactions To Kansas Star Hunter Dickinson's Career Coming to an End

With Dickinson's storied NCAA career culminating in a first round exit on Thursday night, let's just say social media had a field day

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) controls the ball during the first quarter against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jonas Aidoo (9) at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) controls the ball during the first quarter against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jonas Aidoo (9) at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
On Thursday night in Providence, Rhode Island, seventh-seeded Kansas (21-13) completed its final act of an underwhelming season with a 79-72 loss against tenth-seeded Arkansas (21-13). 

And with that final stamp on the Jayhawks season, the end of an era has been marked.

After a legendary NCAA career that spanned five seasons – the last two which came in Lawrence – big man Hunter Dickinson has officially closed the collegiate basketball chapter of his life. 

Averaging 17.4 points and 9.2 rebounds on his career while shooting a stellar 55.5 percent from the field, Dickinson was a two-time All-American that etched his name in the NCAA history books.

Nonetheless, his long-tenured stay - although many players suit up for five years nowadays - became the talk of the college basketball world. Dickinson was the star of the Jayhawks, and while it wasn't his fault the team had a mediocre season, he was the main man and a lightning rod for a segment of the fan base - and especially for the rivals.

Still, despite an up-and-down run at Kansas (all things considered), Dickinson earned the gratitude of a number of Jayhawks fans – and his exceptional play throughout five years of college hoops should’ve, at the very least, earned him the respect of the entire country if nothing else. 

But, back to what you came here for – here are the some of. the most interesting social media reactions to Dickinson’s career coming to an end:

Let's Start Things Off on a Positive Note

Hunter Gillis?

On The Bright Side, At Least Mizzou Lost Too?

A Heartfelt Thank You

It Was Only Five Years...

OK We Get It

Extreme Sarcasm Detected, But We'll Take It?

The Foul Trouble Got Dickinson

A Reminder Some Fans TRULY Are Grateful

