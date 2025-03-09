Arizona Coach Tommy Lloyd High on Kansas Basketball's Ceiling in March
Tommy Lloyd Comments On Kansas Basketball In March
After traveling to Lawrence for a matchup with Kansas (20-11, 11-9 Big 12) on Saturday afternoon, head coach Tommy Lloyd and his 24th ranked Arizona Wildcats (20-11, 14-6 Big 12) have firsthand knowledge of the high-level the Jayhawks can operate at.
Having dropped its last two contests, Kansas seeked to close out its regular season with a top-25 win, and was able to accomplish that, knocking off Arizona 83-76.
And who led the Jayhawks to their much-needed victory on Senior Night?
None other than four of their experienced vets, as Hunter Dickinson (33 points and ten rebounds), Zeke Mayo (20 points and six assists), KJ Adams (12 points and eight rebounds), and Dajuan Harris Jr. (nine points and nine assists) each played an influential role in pushing Kansas over the visitors.
Experience and winning tend to go hand in hand – especially in March – and fortunately for the Jayhawks, they’re loaded chock-full of experience.
“Those guys have been around for a while, and they’re consistent winners,” said Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd in his postgame press conference.
After opening up the season ranked first in the country, and concluding the regular season unranked, no, the Kansas season hasn’t quite gone to plan.
Still, the Jayhawks have the Big 12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament in front of them, and they appear to have the pieces to make a run in both tournaments.
And few are better-equipped at making that proclamation than an opposing head coach, and Lloyd seems sold on Kansas:
“That’s a team poised to make something happen in the postseason.”