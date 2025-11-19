What Kansas HC Bill Self Said About Darryn Peterson After Loss to Duke
Kansas had multiple opportunities to mount a comeback against Duke in the Champions Classic, but it ultimately fell short 78-66. After failing to score a point for over four straight minutes in crunch time, the Jayhawks couldn't quite close the gap.
While KU didn't come out victorious, it did display some positive signs in the absence of freshman star Darryn Peterson, who remained sidelined due to his hamstring injury.
Head coach Bill Self acknowledged Peterson's injury during his postgame radio appearance and provided a new update on the 18-year-old phenom.
"He's had hamstring tightness, which is caused by a slight hamstring strain," Self noted. "Until that subsides, he's going to not be confident to play on it. We actually feel good about what we’re doing ... We don’t think it’ll be long."
"Hopefully, we have him in Vegas, but I'm not banking on it," he added. "We've got to go out there and play better without him if we don't have him ... Until he's healthy 100 % and he's not feeling pain we're not going to put him out there."
Bill Self Doesn’t Think Darryn Peterson’s Absence Will Be Long
Peterson missed his third consecutive game tonight, though he was not ruled out until this afternoon. Coach Self told the media that he would be out for the "immediate future" following the Jayhawks' win over Princeton on Saturday.
These comments sound more encouraging than they have in past weeks. If anything, it was the most clarity Self has provided on the situation since the injury fiasco began last month in the scrimmage vs. Louisville.
The Jayhawks have a week-long break before their next action, which will come against Notre Dame on Nov. 24 in the Players Era Festival. Self believes that a return by then is possible, but he is "not banking on it."
Realistically, the program probably won't throw him out for an event in which the team plays three games in as many days. A good timeline for him right now should be the game at home against UConn on Dec. 2, another matchup that will be crucial for the Jayhawks' resume in March.
Kansas certainly could have used Peterson against the Blue Devils, and he may have even helped them come out victorious. However, the coaching staff and athletic trainers are remaining cautious about the injury to ensure it does not become a bigger concern down the stretch.