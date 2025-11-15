Bill Self Provides Ominous Injury Update on Darryn Peterson for Duke Game
The Kansas basketball program has been sending mixed signals about Darryn Peterson's injury status for quite some time. What was once referred to as a minor cramping issue has now evolved into a hamstring injury in a situation that has been drawn out for nearly a month.
Peterson missed his second consecutive regular season game today against Princeton, and head coach Bill Self was asked postgame whether the highly touted freshman would be suiting back up for the Champions Classic next Tuesday. Take his words as you will, but his ominous answer suggests it isn't looking too good.
"We don't know," Self admitted. "We've got some things to discuss, and we're looking at it. He's getting the best treatment, but he's got tightness in his right hamstring. He wants to be out there so bad, but I'm not going to put him out there until he feels well."
"You can say or think, 'Well, we're trying to win the battle.' Well, yeah, we are, but the battle is not nearly as important as the long-term, so to speak, and we have got to get him where he's not hesitant to play," he continued.
"We have seen him play, and he's pretty good, and we still haven't seen him whole yet. Think about that. We need to get him where he can explode without the thought in his mind that something negative could happen, and it probably won't. But I don't want to put him in a situation where he's got to think about that."
KU fans' worst nightmare has come true. People were trying to convince themselves that Peterson's injury wouldn't be long-term, but it now appears that he will carry a questionable or even doubtful status heading into the Duke game.
Self continues to frame it as a precautionary measure, which is fair given that the ultimate goal is a deep run in March Madness.
Hamstring injuries are tricky and can linger for a long time, but that is exactly why fans are expressing so much concern. For all we know, Peterson could be dealing with this for months, or even into the postseason to some extent.
KU's coach didn't give a definitive yes or no answer to Peterson's status in his press conference, but he did say that the Jayhawks wouldn’t have him in the 'immediate future.'
"We're not obviously going to have him, at least for the immediate future. I just don't know how long that will be."
Kansas and Duke play in a little less than 72 hours. Would that be considered the 'immediate future' to Self?
There is no way of knowing. However, there seems to be a strong likelihood that Peterson is absent from the Duke game, which would be a real shame in a marquee nonconference matchup that could have given Kansas a major resume boost early in the season.