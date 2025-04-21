Where Did Kansas Basketball's Commits Land in ESPN's Final Class of 2025 Rankings?
ESPN and renowned high school basketball recruiting expert Paul Biancardi released their final Class of 2025 high school prospect rankings – and Kansas’ pair of commits were both listed in the top-100.
While Biancardi acknowledged the race for the top spot in the class was a “photo finish”, he ultimately gave the nod to A.J. Dybantsa, with future Jayhawk and highly-touted combo guard Darryn Peterson falling to the second slot.
According to Biancardi, Peterson “would be the top prospect in most classes.” Worth noting, ESPN’s recruiting guru has the entire Class of 2025 ranked as the second best class of the decade (Class of 2020 is first), as he notes the “star power” – which is headlined by Dybantsa, Peterson, and Cameron Boozer.
Heaping praise on Peterson, Biancardi calls the young guard “poised beyond his years operating ball screens and reading back-line defensive coverages,” and expects head coach Bill Self to “hand him the keys” as Peterson has the intangibles that often translate to success at the college level.
Meanwhile, fellow commit Samis Calderon, a 6-foot-8 wing from Overtime Elite, was ranked 87th in ESPN’s final edition of the Class of 2025 rankings.
An athletic wing with a translatable jumper, Calderon is a high-upside prospect that could certainly provide valuable rotational minutes for Kansas during his freshman campaign, before stepping into a larger role as his collegiate career progresses.
Expect both Calderon and Peterson to be integral pieces of the Jayhawks roster next season, with the latter perhaps serving as the centerpiece of Self’s scheme on the offensive end.