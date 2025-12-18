Pair of Kansas Basketball Commits Flourish in First OTE Game Together

Earlier this week, Kansas basketball commit Javon Bardwell officially joined Rod Wave Elite after his rights were acquired in the Overtime Elite league. The 5-star prospect from the Class of 2027 teamed up with fellow KU commit Taylen Kinney, a highly regarded point guard in the 2026 class.



On Wednesday, the duo played their first game together and immediately made an impact. Bardwell and Kinney combined for more than half of their team's scoring in a 16-point victory during the Tarkanian Classic.

Future Jayhawks duo showed out in their first run together! 🔥



Taylen Kinney: 16PTS, 5AST, 5REB

Javon Bardwell: 16PTS, 9REB



RWE opens Tarkanian Classic with a 56-40 W. 📈 pic.twitter.com/1JHH8b0e8N — Overtime Elite (@OvertimeElite) December 17, 2025

Both players led all scorers with 16 points, while Bardwell added nine rebounds in an impressive all-around performance.



Each of these young phenoms ranks among the most highly touted Jayhawk pledges in recent memory. Kinney is widely considered the top point guard in the 2026 class and the No. 14 overall player nationally, according to 247 Sports.

The 6-foot-1 guard is an elite offensive playmaker who can score at all three levels, while also contributing on the defensive end. With Darryn Peterson expected to head to the NBA after this season, Kinney is projected to become KU's next lead guard, giving Bill Self an easy transition at the position.



Meanwhile, Bardwell is a versatile 6-foot-7 forward who can impact the game in multiple ways. He has the ability to score from the perimeter, attack the rim, and create mismatches with his size and athleticism.

"A strong and athletic wing who plays with a lot of energy and makes an impact on both ends," NBA Draft Room wrote in his scouting report. "Hustles up and down the court and really gets after it on D. Has some handles and can push the ball up the court. Can get to the rim using his strength, athleticism and handles."

Although he is currently part of the 2027 class, there has been speculation about a possible reclassification to 2026 if the Jayhawks do not land Tyran Stokes. Such a move would give KU five commits in what is already a historic 2026 class.



Regardless of whether Bardwell reclassifies, the two prospects will spend at least one season together in Overtime Elite, giving them valuable experience and a chance to build chemistry early. This game showed that the potential pairing of Kinney and Bardwell in Lawrence has enormous potential.

