Where Was Kansas' Darryn Peterson Projected in On3 Sports' 2026 NBA Mock Draft?
On Wednesday night at the 2025 NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks and their highly-touted selection in Duke’s Cooper Flagg were the headliners. But, already – even with the second round set to get underway Thursday night – attention has turned to the loaded 2026 draft class.
That class is chock-full of star power, highlighted by a pair of franchise-caliber players in Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa – the former of which is headed to Lawrence for his freshman season of college basketball.
Peterson is an electrifying athlete, with a powerful 6-foot-5 frame, and excellent length (6-foot-10 wingspan). To top it off, Peterson has an unbelievably polished offensive bag – the kind of player that can create space in a phone booth.
With a picturesque jumper and next-level playmaking ability, Peterson truly is the full package – hence his No. 1 overall ranking on 247 Sports.
But, in On3 Sports’ recently released 2026 NBA Draft mock, Peterson still didn’t earn the top spot, as his counterpart Dybantsa – who will also suit up in the Big 12 at BYU – was projected as the No. 1 overall pick, while Peterson was slotted at No. 2.
With a full college season ahead, Peterson and Dybantsa will continue their battle for the top spot, although it appears team fit may also play an influential role in determining who hears their name called first by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.