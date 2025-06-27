KANSAS

Where Was Kansas' Darryn Peterson Projected in On3 Sports' 2026 NBA Mock Draft?

The Jayhawks' incoming freshman was the top-ranked player in his high school class. But is he the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft?

Jackson Langendorf

Huntington Prep guard Darryn Peterson takes the ball up the court during the first half at Canton Memorial Field House, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.
Huntington Prep guard Darryn Peterson takes the ball up the court during the first half at Canton Memorial Field House, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

On Wednesday night at the 2025 NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks and their highly-touted selection in Duke’s Cooper Flagg were the headliners. But, already – even with the second round set to get underway Thursday night – attention has turned to the loaded 2026 draft class.

That class is chock-full of star power, highlighted by a pair of franchise-caliber players in Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa – the former of which is headed to Lawrence for his freshman season of college basketball. 

Peterson is an electrifying athlete, with a powerful 6-foot-5 frame, and excellent length (6-foot-10 wingspan). To top it off, Peterson has an unbelievably polished offensive bag – the kind of player that can create space in a phone booth. 

With a picturesque jumper and next-level playmaking ability, Peterson truly is the full package – hence his No. 1 overall ranking on 247 Sports. 

But, in On3 Sports’ recently released 2026 NBA Draft mock, Peterson still didn’t earn the top spot, as his counterpart Dybantsa – who will also suit up in the Big 12 at BYU – was projected as the No. 1 overall pick, while Peterson was slotted at No. 2. 

With a full college season ahead, Peterson and Dybantsa will continue their battle for the top spot, although it appears team fit may also play an influential role in determining who hears their name called first by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

feed

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball