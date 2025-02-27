KANSAS

Bill Self Provides Key Update on Kansas Basketball Five-Star Freshman

Bryson Tiller is one of the most highly anticipated recruits in recent memory. Here's an update on how he's progressing.

Nov 19, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the second half against the North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self provided an update on five-star freshman Bryson Tiller during a media session on Thursday.

Tiller, who reclassified and joined the team in January, has not yet been cleared to participate in full practices.

Self mentioned that Tiller is scheduled for upcoming tests and expressed hope for his clearance, emphasizing the team's cautious approach to his return.

“No, no, he has not been cleared," Self said. "You know, he's having tests done coming up here pretty soon, but he has not been cleared. And hopefully, he will be so we can get him out there and see where he is. But at this point, we're being very cautious."

Self has previously highlighted Tiller's physical attributes, describing him as a legitimate 6-9, 240-pound forward who excels in both the post and mid-range shooting.

Tiller aims to model his game after NBA stars Paolo Banchero and Giannis Antetokounmpo, combining mid-range proficiency with versatile use of his size

Once he is fully cleared, Self hopes to see Tiller contribute to the team in practice, likely starting with the scout team to help develop the Jayhawks' overall depth.

Self's cautious approach to Tiller's return is not surprising.

With top-tier recruits like Tiller, taking the long-term view is often the best course of action. With a player of Tiller’s talent and potential, the last thing Kansas wants is to rush him back before he's fully ready.

Right now, the main focus is on getting Tiller back to full health. With tests and evaluations still on the way, there’s hope he’ll be cleared soon.

In the meantime, the Jayhawks are taking a careful approach, making sure that when Tiller is ready to return, he’ll be in the best possible shape to make an impact on the court.

Published
Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.