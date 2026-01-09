Bill Self On Darryn Peterson: 'We Don’t Know How To Play With Him Yet’

The Kansas basketball team pulled away with an improbable comeback win over TCU on Tuesday to secure its first conference victory of the season. Despite trailing by as many as 16 points, KU rode Darryn Peterson's 32-point outing and some late Allen Fieldhouse magic to a memorable night for fans.



While it was encouraging to see the Jayhawks fight back from the hole they dug themselves into, it does not excuse their struggles throughout most of the game. KU was touted as a much better team than TCU, yet it was close to losing in the final moments. Even with Peterson's career-high scoring night, the Jayhawks never truly looked comfortable during his minutes.

Head coach Bill Self believes much of that can be attributed to Peterson's prolonged absence due to injury. During his postgame press conference on Tuesday, Self said that Peterson still does not quite fit in with the team yet given that he has missed nine of KU's 15 games.



"He's a special talent, but we don't know how to play with him yet. And he doesn't know how to play with the others yet," Self said about Peterson. "There's a lot of things that we need to be until we become that, and that is tougher, harder, faster. We weren't any of those things tonight until the very end."

Jan 6, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) shoots a free throw against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse.

Fans who have watched this team play with and without Peterson know there is truth to what Self said. The Jayhawks have an undeniable star with Peterson in the lineup, but several players in the supporting cast have played more freely within the offense when he has been sidelined.



Melvin Council Jr. is the most obvious example of this dynamic. He has broken out as a No. 1 offensive option in games Peterson missed, including the win at NC State, when he scored a career-high 36 points and knocked down nine 3-pointers.

Then, something similar played out against TCU, as Council did not score in the first half and was quiet for much of the second until Peterson exited the game. From there, he finished with 18 points, half of which came in overtime while guiding the offense.



It is difficult for a team to stay fully cohesive when its offensive focal point is rarely on the court, especially for a roster that was mostly assembled from scratch this offseason. That challenge is why Self believes this group still lacks chemistry, which is concerning since it has already played nearly half of the regular season.



However, if Peterson can continue to ramp up his workload and avoid any further injury, the team should begin to bond quickly, and complementary pieces such as Council Jr., Tre White, and Flory Bidunga can begin to fit into their roles alongside the freshman phenom.