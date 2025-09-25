ESPN Computer Model Predicts Winner Between Kansas vs. Cincinnati Football
The Kansas football team is gearing up for another home conference matchup this weekend against Cincinnati as the Jayhawks look to move to 2-0 in Big 12 play.
Coming off a bye week, Lance Leipold's group destroyed West Virginia 41-10 in a dominant victory to recoup from the loss to Missouri two weeks prior. The Jayhawks have another game in front of the home crowd this weekend as Cincinnati, also coming off a bye week, makes the trip to Lawrence.
So far this season, the ESPN Matchup Predictor has correctly chosen each of KU's four outcomes. It predicted the blowout wins over Fresno State, Wagner, and West Virginia, while also choosing the team's lone defeat to Missouri.
Will it get this outcome correct again to move to 5-0 on the season? Here's how each team stacks up against the computer model.
Kansas vs. Cincinnati: ESPN Matchup Predictor Gives Prediction
For the fourth time this season, Kansas is favored to win a contest on ESPN's Matchup Predictor. It gives the Jayhawks a respectable probability ahead of the contest.
ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances at Victory: Kansas 69.2%, Cincinnati 30.8%.
It is the lowest percentage the predictor has given Kansas in a game it was projected to win, but it still believes the Jayhawks will come out on top nonetheless.
Kansas On SI's Take
Considering that KU is a significant betting favorite over Cincinnati at 6.5 points, it isn't surprising to see the matchup predictor tilt in KU's favor.
The matchup predictor has shifted in recent days, as it started the week closer to the low 60s for the Jayhawks. It has jumped quite a lot in recent days.
The Jayhawks have the edge in several categories, including quarterback with star signal-caller Jalon Daniels and a strong special teams unit.
Both teams' defenses have had success this season, with the Bearcats holding Nebraska to just 20 points and nearly coming away with a victory. The Jayhawks' defense surrendered 42 points to Missouri but has otherwise been extremely effective.
UC is looking to prove itself in the Big 12 following a disappointing 2024 campaign. It boasts several star defenders like defensive tackle Dontay Corleone and cornerback Matthew McDoom, both of whom will likely be future NFL players.
Being the road team immediately gives Cincinnati a significant disadvantage, but it should not be counted out of this game just yet. Scott Satterfield's group is absolutely capable of stealing a win in Lawrence this weekend.