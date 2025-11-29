How Will Kansas QB Jalon Daniels Be Remembered by Jayhawk Fans?
Friday's loss to Utah marked the end of a six-year collegiate career for Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels. What a ride it was for the California native.
He battled through injuries, transfer portal rumors, and much more, yet still finished as the program's second all-time leading passer in yards and touchdowns.
There were undoubtedly some great moments for Daniels in the city of Lawrence. Most notably, he helped lead the program back to prominence in 2022 by guiding the Jayhawks to a 5-0 start.
However, yesterday's defeat was another reminder that his tenure at KU was far from perfect. Kansas could have extended its season for bowl eligibility had Daniels not thrown the three red-zone interceptions, including a pick-6, that ultimately haunted the Jayhawks.
Unfortunately, that has not been the only instance where Daniels' late-game mistakes have proven costly. Last year, KU likely would have broken the dreadful Sunflower Showdown losing streak if Daniels had not coughed up a fumble late in the fourth quarter to allow the Wildcats to score a go-ahead field goal.
He threw two more touchdowns than interceptions last season, and even with a better statistical campaign in 2025, instances like yesterday and a turnover-riddled game against Cincinnati still took place. That leads to questions about how Jayhawk fans will truly remember his extensive time with the program.
Should he or Lance Leipold be credited for KU's turnaround? Can Daniels really be named the savior of Kansas football if he never led his team to more than six wins, and the only season in which the Jayhawks finished over .500 was when he was injured and Jason Bean took over?
Personally, I think a lot of Daniels' public perception will depend on how KU performs in the upcoming years. If the Jayhawks take a big leap and win eight or nine games while making a bowl, Daniels might be labeled as the scapegoat.
However, if the Jayhawks continue to falter with these mediocre seasons or even revert to where they were before Daniels, fans may start to appreciate him a bit more.
Right now, people are unhappy with where the program stands and might point blame toward Daniels. But at the end of the day, nobody can take away the accomplishments he achieved at the university.
At a school where football was not very popular, he brought life back to the program in 2022 and put the Jayhawks on the national map. That in itself deserves some props, and he will be missed in Lawrence.