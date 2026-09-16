How to Watch Kansas Football vs Arizona State in Union Jack Classic

The Kansas football team embarked on a flight across the Atlantic Ocean yesterday, traveling to London to compete in the inaugural Union Jack Classic. The Jayhawks and Arizona State will compete in the first-ever college football game played at historic Wembley Stadium.

A week after a grueling rivalry loss to Missouri, Lance Leipold's squad desperately needs to bounce back with a win this week. Not only would falling to 1-2 be disastrous for a coach who is already entering hot-seat territory, but this also counts as the team's first Big 12 game of the campaign.



While fans won't be able to tune into the contest live unless they want to travel to England for a weekend, the game will be easily accessible from the comfort of your home. Here's all the necessary TV and game information you should know before kickoff this Saturday.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Arizona State Football

A light display happens during the game between Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who: Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (1-1)

Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (1-1) What: Third regular season game for both teams and first conference meeting of the season

Third regular season game for both teams and first conference meeting of the season When: Saturday, September 19 at 11 a.m. CT

Saturday, September 19 at 11 a.m. CT Where: Wembley Stadium (86,000) in London, England.

Wembley Stadium (86,000) in London, England. TV/Streaming: FS1 (To access link, CLICK HERE)

FS1 (To access link, CLICK HERE) TV announcers: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst), Alexa Landestoy (sideline reporter)

Connor Onion (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst), Alexa Landestoy (sideline reporter) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 10:30 a.m.

As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 10:30 a.m. Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)

Brian Hanni (play-by-play) This season: Each of these schools opened their season with a win over an FCS opponent, then were trampled by an SEC school. Last week, the Jayhawks fell 38-21 to Missouri, while ASU lost 48-20 to Texas A&M at Kyle Field. Now, they will look to enter their respective bye weeks above .500.

Each of these schools opened their season with a win over an FCS opponent, then were trampled by an SEC school. Last week, the Jayhawks fell 38-21 to Missouri, while ASU lost 48-20 to Texas A&M at Kyle Field. Now, they will look to enter their respective bye weeks above .500. Series history: This marks just the second time in each school's history that they have faced off on the gridiron, as they never competed before ASU joined the Big 12 in 2024. In their one previous matchup, the Sun Devils came out victorious 35-31 thanks to a touchdown catch by Jordyn Tyson in the closing seconds of the game. Kansas is hoping to even the all-time series at one apiece this weekend.

Meet the Coaches

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his players warm up before their game against the Morgan State Bears at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State: Entering his fourth year at the helm in Tempe, Dillingham has coached the Sun Devils to a 23-18 record, including a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024. At just 36 years old, Dillingham remains one of the youngest head coaches in college football. He was 32 when Arizona State hired him in 2022, making him the youngest coach in Power 5 at the time.

Entering his fourth year at the helm in Tempe, Dillingham has coached the Sun Devils to a 23-18 record, including a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024. At just 36 years old, Dillingham remains one of the youngest head coaches in college football. He was 32 when Arizona State hired him in 2022, making him the youngest coach in Power 5 at the time. Lance Leipold, Kansas: This matchup will be pivotal in determining whether Leipold and Kansas can return to a bowl game in 2026. The Jayhawks are coming off consecutive 5-7 finishes and could be in for another disappointing record with a loss in this game.

Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.