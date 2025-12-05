Kansas Football Legend Expresses Interest in Future Coaching Position

A lot of blame was placed on the Kansas football coaching staff after the Jayhawks' disappointing 5-7 season this year. Perhaps Lance Leipold could hire a KU legend to his staff in the near future.



According to a recent reply on his X account, former KU defensive back Chris Harris Jr. revealed his desire to become a defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator at some point. Could he start his coaching career at his alma mater?

Yes and D cord . — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) December 5, 2025

Harris was a star during his time in Lawrence, playing every game during his four-year tenure at KU. Across those four seasons, he amassed 290 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, four sacks, and three interceptions.



He started as a freshman on the 2007 team that finished 12-1 with an Orange Bowl victory and went on to play the rest of his collegiate career with the Jayhawks.

While he went undrafted in 2011, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos and went on to have a fantastic career. He played for over a decade in the NFL, was named to four Pro Bowl teams, two All-Pro teams, and won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2016.

He was the slot cornerback on the Broncos' team that was labeled the "No-Fly Zone" along with his former college teammate Aqib Talib, as the Broncos sported an incredible pass defense that year. He then spent two years with the Los Angeles Chargers and last played in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints in 2022 before retiring from football in 2024.



Now, Harris could be looking to continue his career in the sport as a coach. He certainly has the credentials to become one.

Will Kansas Add Chris Harris Jr. to Its Coaching Staff?

It is far too early to tell whether Harris will actually pursue a career in coaching. We are only going off what one tweet from his account says.

Brandon Shelby just wrapped up his first year as KU's defensive backs coach, and Leipold will likely give him another year. However, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding defensive coordinator D.K. McDonald's job security, so the Jayhawks will undoubtedly have a few openings following the defense's dismal showing in 2025.



Knowing that Harris wants to become a coach one day, he is at least a name worth monitoring if any openings on the staff arise. It will be interesting to see if he starts in the high school or lower college ranks first.