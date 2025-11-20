Iowa State's Matt Campbell Praises Kansas Football DC D.K. McDonald
Kansas football is still searching to unlock bowl eligibility for the third time in four years, but it only has two more chances to do so this season.
Next up on the schedule is Iowa State, a school that defensive coordinator D.K. McDonald has a lot of history with. McDonald was the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach there from 2016 to 2020, before taking a job in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks and eventually making his way to Lawrence.
During his press conference this week, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell sang his praises for his former assistant, saying great things about him as a coach.
"D.K.’s had an incredible career. He was with us at Toledo and was a huge piece of our success there," Campbell said. "And then, as we came here, was a huge piece of the growth of who we were in 2016 to who we were by the time he left."
Campbell began his Division I coaching experience at Toledo back in 2011. McDonald was the cornerbacks coach in all but one of the years he coached there and followed him to Ames.
"He has done a really great job in terms of coaching, developing his players, whether it’s been the DBs or globally," Campbell continued. "He’s always had an incredible mind for the game of football and, schematically, has always been a guy that has been able to put his guys in a great position to be successful."
And during his own meeting with the media, McDonald spoke about facing his former team and talked about the relationship he has with Campbell.
"The biggest thing I always remember about Coach Campbell is that as great of a coach as he is, he’s even a better person,” McDonald said. “He’s a tremendous coach, a tremendous father, tremendous husband. And those are the things I always remember about Coach Campbell, and I appreciate the time that I got to spend with him.”
Iowa State offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser, who served on the staffs of Toledo and ISU when McDonald was there, said some things about McDonald.
"They're a really, really good defense. Coach McDonald, their defensive coordinator, was with us here for a long time at Toledo. A guy that was really good for me as a young coach here. They did a great job of taking care of me."
Kansas fans understandably haven't felt that same respect toward McDonald — if anything, there has been a bit of resentment. The Jayhawks' defense has not been effective during his first year in the DC role, surrendering 25.2 points per game and multiple game-winning drives late in close games.
Despite McDonald's shortcomings this year, perhaps his familiarity with Campbell and ISU's system will help him draw up an effective game plan to keep the Cyclones' offense at bay.