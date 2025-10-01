Kansas Football Officially Headed to London for 2026 Matchup vs. Arizona State
The Big 12 Conference and KU Athletics made it official on Wednesday that the Kansas Jayhawks will be one of two Big 12 teams headed to London for the first-ever college football game at Wembley Stadium.
The game, which is being dubbed as the “Union Jack Classic,” will take place on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, as the Jayhawks take on the Arizona State Sun Devils.
"I'm thrilled that Big 12 football will be heading to London for the first-ever college football game at Wembley Stadium," said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. "I've often said my goal is for the Big 12 to be the most globally relevant conference in college athletics. Expanding our international presence will elevate our brand, create new opportunities for student-athletes, and open the door to meaningful commercial growth for the league."
Since opening in 1923, Wembley has hosted a variety of events including multiple Olympics, the World Cup, and legendary musical performances such as the 1985 Live Aid concert.
The stadium has also hosted several NFL games over the years, but this will be the first college football game in the stadium’s 102-year history and just the second-ever college football game played in the city of London.
“We are thrilled to take Kansas Football internationally to London for the 2026 Union Jack Classic," Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our student-athletes to travel and play internationally in the first-ever college football game at Wembley Stadium. We're excited to be part of college football's international growth in its infancy, as the sport continues to expand globally."
The historic matchup in London will be a home game for the Jayhawks who will have six remaining home games in Lawrence during the 2026 season. The game will occur during Week 3 – just seven days removed from KU’s rematch against rival Missouri on Sept. 12 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium as part of the renewed Border Showdown series.
Presale ticket opportunities open next week on Monday, Oct. 6, and tickets for the general public will go on sale Thursday, Oct. 9. Travel packages are expected to be released at a later date on kuathletics.com.