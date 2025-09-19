Weighing the Pros and Cons of a Kansas Football Game in London
On Thursday, news broke that the Kansas Jayhawks are in contention to play a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Wembley Stadium in London, England, during the 2026 season.
The Jayhawks would reportedly give up a home game as part of the deal, and it would take place Sept. 19, 2026. If it happens, it would be the first-ever college football game inside Wembley Stadium, which is the largest stadium in the UK and of the most famous venues in the world.
Wembley has a capacity of 90,000 seats and is home to the English football team. It’s also hosted several NFL games over the years and is used to host rugby matches and concerts as well.
While the game could be advantageous for KU in many ways, it also comes with some potential downsides. Here’s a look at some of the pros and cons of KU playing overseas.
Pros
Brand growth – KU wouldn’t be doing this if they didn’t see something big to gain for the university. Playing an international game on national television is a great way to increase KU’s brand awareness and help grow the school’s resume if/when conference realignment reemerges.
The opportunity for fans – Having the chance to witness your favorite team play internationally in what would be the first-ever college football game at Wembley Stadium is something that many college sports fans will never have the opportunity to do. For those able to make the trip, it could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Exposure – The game in London would offer a lot of exposure for the players. They would be playing on one of the biggest stages of their lives with the chance to really showcase their talents to scouts and NFL teams. This would easily be one of the most-watched KU football games of all time.
Cons
One less home game – The first obvious con is KU giving up a home game to make this happen. Without that home field advantage that KU would have had if the game was in Lawrence, the Jayhawks could be at greater risk for a loss playing on a neutral field. If it is a close game that does result in a loss, that will certainly prompt questions as to whether or not KU could have won the game if the team was at home. And depending on how the 2026 season goes, that loss could be the difference between bowl eligibility or perhaps winning the Big 12 conference.
Less revenue for Lawrence – Taking away a home game also comes at a cost for local businesses in Lawrence who thrive on game days during the college football season. And while Arizona State is not quite the draw that other Big 12 opponents may be, it’s still a loss for those business owners.
Season ticket holders – The loss of a home game next year would result in KU having six home games instead of seven. That could be less enticing for current and prospective season ticket holders for next year who have already been asked to pay more for their seats now that the football stadium has been upgraded.