Kansas Football’s Week 1 Opponent Dominated by FCS School in Opener
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Kansas football couldn't have asked for a much better result from its Week 1 opponent.
Long Island University was dominated by FCS opponent North Dakota on Thursday night, falling 42-0 before halftime. The Sharks eventually cut the deficit to 21 points, but their offense came alive too late to make a difference. Still, it's hard to come away from the performance thinking KU should have much trouble with LIU when the two teams square off on Sept. 4.
Coming off a 6-6 season, LIU was projected by the conference's coaches to finish third in the Northeast Conference standings before the campaign. Last year, the Sharks defeated their first-ever FBS opponent by upsetting Eastern Michigan on the road.
Fifth-year head coach Ron Cooper has completed a successful turnaround for the program, which has only competed at the Division I level since 2019. However, this certainly wasn't the start LIU was looking for with a daunting matchup against the Jayhawks a week from now.
Something else to monitor is a potential quarterback change for the Sharks. Preseason All-NEC selection Thomas Greenwood is a dangerous dual-threat signal-caller, but he finished 3-for-9 passing for 11 yards and an interception.
He was pulled before halftime, when backup Luca Stanzani entered and guided the offense to three consecutive touchdowns. It is possible we see Stanzani get the ball for the entirety of the next game against the Jayhawks.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04