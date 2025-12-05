Kansas RB Enters Transfer Portal as Jayhawks’ Backfield Gets Thinner

While the college football transfer portal does not open until Jan. 2, multiple Kansas Jayhawks have already announced their intention to enter once it begins.



On Thursday, KU running back Johnny Thompson Jr. declared that he would be entering the portal, making him the first scholarship player to do so.

"I want to start with thanking Coach Leipold, Coach Wallace and the staff of Kansas University for making KU feel like home," Thompson wrote in a statement. "In addition, Jayhawk Nation has shown nothing but love and I want to thank them for the constant support shown throughout my journey."



"I was blessed to be able to bond and compete with such a great group of guys and i'll cherish our moments for life. I'm excited for the opportunity to find the best fit for my future, both academically and athletically. After conversations with my family and coaches, l intend to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining upon opening."

Thank you for your support Jayhawk Nation! pic.twitter.com/UtdKANLQAO — Johnny Thompson Jr. (@johnnythompsonj) December 4, 2025

Thompson was the fourth-string running back on the Jayhawks this season. He appeared in two games and rushed five times for 32 yards.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound tailback from Canoga Park, California, redshirted in 2023 and played sparingly the next two campaigns. He was a 3-star running back out of high school and the No. 57 running back in the Class of 2023.



Thompson could have played a significant number of snaps next year, but he has decided to take his talents elsewhere.

Who Is Left in the Backfield?

Now that 2025 starters Daniel Hishaw Jr. and Leshon Williams have graduated, Lance Leipold has a lot of work to do in the transfer portal at running back.



The only remaining rushers on the roster are Harry Stewart III, Justin Thurman, John Kelly, Micah Johnson, and Jack Schneider. Stewart is the only player in that group who has seen real game action, so he could be slated for a big role next season.

The Jayhawks also have running back Kory Amachree in the 2026 freshman class, a highly touted tailback who recently signed his letter of intent out of Haslett High School in Michigan. Unfortunately, fellow running back pledge KD Jones flipped his commitment from KU to Oklahoma State during the signing period, giving the Jayhawks just two backs with real potential next season.

Like Thompson, Stewart also played sparingly this year, tallying 21 carries for 98 yards and one touchdown. He caught five passes for 29 yards.



If the coaching staff is comfortable with Stewart as a long-term option, he could see a lot of the reps next season, but the Jayhawks will need to add a couple of veterans regardless in what appears to be a questionable group.