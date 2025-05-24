Kansas Football Nabs Commitment From 4-Star Running Back Recruit
The Kansas football coaching staff is heating up on the recruiting trail in the Class of 2026.
A week after top-ranked Jayhawk commit JJ Dunnigan shut down his recruitment and reaffirmed his loyalty to KU, Lance Leipold and Co. landed another leading target.
Highly touted 4-star running back Kory Amachree from Haslett, Michigan, committed to Kansas on Friday over Michigan State, Indiana, Duke, Pittsburgh, and Harvard.
The Jayhawks' 16th commit in the 2026 class, Amachree ranks among the best tailback prospects in the country.
According to On3 rankings, Amachree is the No. 6 player in the state of Michigan, the No. 26 running back, and the No. 365 overall player in the upcoming graduating year.
Last week, Michigan State picked up a crystal ball for Amachree to land in East Lansing. Days after, it was rescinded, and two analysts put in crystal balls in favor of KU.
Amachree's father, Opuene, once played for the Spartans. It is even more impressive that Leipold received a commitment from an MSU legacy.
With nearly 40 public Division I offers, the Michigan native is one of the most coveted backfield pieces nationally.
Amachree's connection with the Jayhawks extends far beyond the recruitment process. He and wide receivers coach Terrence Samuels' son, Draven, have been best friends since childhood.
Running backs coach Jonathan Wallace also reportedly spearheaded the pursuit of Amachree.
Following an official visit to campus in April, he was clearly persuaded by the staff.
Amachree is the first running back commit of the 2026 class and may not be the last with KU continuing to target DeZephen Walker.