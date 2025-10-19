Kansas vs K-State Betting: Jayhawks Open as Sunflower Showdown Favorites
It has been a long 16 years since the Kansas Jayhawks have taken down their in-state rival, the Kansas State Wildcats, in a football game.
In past seasons, K-State has usually been the better team. The Jayhawks went the entire 2010s decade being one of the worst power conference teams in college football, while K-State has made a bowl game in all but two seasons since 2010.
However, the tide has finally turned this season. The Jayhawks are on a relatively high note at the midseason point, and the Wildcats are in the midst of a pretty disastrous season.
According to new odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, KU opens as a 2.5-point favorite heading into the contest, with a -150 money line compared to Kansas State's +125.
Kansas Opens as 2.5-Point Favorites Over K-State
Some sportsbooks have the line at 3.0 points, but FanDuel lists it at 2.5. Essentially, that means the two teams would be viewed as equals on a neutral field, with KU getting the edge thanks to home-field advantage.
This marks the first time since 2009 that Kansas has entered the Sunflower Showdown as the betting favorite.
Since that year, the Jayhawks have suffered through a series of heartbreaks and embarrassing defeats at the hands of the Wildcats. They have come close a few times, including last season, but have never been able to finish the job.
Now, it feels different in Lawrence because fans are expecting to win this one rather than hoping for a miracle.
Kansas State has been far from impressive this season, sitting at 3-4 with an ugly loss to Army. The Wildcats rank No. 86 nationally in total defense and have surrendered 35 points to both Baylor and FCS opponent North Dakota.
While they are coming off a solid win over TCU, KSU has yet to win a game away from home this season, falling to Arizona, Baylor, and Iowa State on a neutral site.
There has been no better opportunity for Jalon Daniels and the Jayhawks to finally snap the streak. At this point, if Kansas cannot get it done, maybe there really is a curse lingering over Lawrence.
