Kansas vs. Texas Tech Opening Betting Lines Revealed

Kansas is coming off its second conference win of the year, and fourth overall, after defeating UCF on the road 27-20 this past weekend.
The Jayhawks are tied for fifth in the Big 12 with a 2-1 league record but enter their upcoming matchup as significant underdogs. According to consensus betting lines from FanDuel Sportsbook, KU is listed as a 13.5-point underdog vs. Texas Tech, with some sportsbooks going as high as 14.5 points.
It is unprecedented territory for the Jayhawks, who have only been named double-digit underdogs three times since 2023.
However, the 5-0 Red Raiders have handled every opponent in their path so far. They beat a strong Utah team on the road 34–10, and followed that with a 35–11 win at Houston last week.
Now, they will host Kansas for their first home conference game of the season in a primetime matchup at Jones AT&T Stadium, which should be rocking.
Led by quarterback Behren Morton, the Red Raiders' offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging a conference-best 48.6 points per game. But the real story has been their defense, which has surrendered a league-low 11.2 points per game, one of the best marks in the nation.
Ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll, TTU has been utterly dominant on both sides of the ball, completely neutralizing talented quarterbacks like Devon Dampier earlier this year.
That doesn't bode well for KU signal-caller Jalon Daniels, who despite being in the middle of a terrific season, has yet to face a defense of Texas Tech's caliber.
Daniels has thrown for 1,497 yards and 16 touchdowns with just two interceptions at the midway point of the year. He will need to continue protecting the football if the Jayhawks want any shot at pulling off an upset in Lubbock.
This matchup was widely considered one of the toughest games on the program's schedule heading into the season, and with Texas Tech playing its best football since the Mike Leach era in the mid-2000s, it will be a serious challenge. for Lance Leipold and Co.
Therefore, it comes as no surprise that oddsmakers aren’t giving KU much of a chance this weekend.
