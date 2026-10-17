Staff Picks: Predicting Final Score in Sunflower Showdown Between Kansas and K-State
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The Kansas football team is set to clash with its in-state rival in the 124th edition of the annual Sunflower Showdown. Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks are looking to snap a horrific 17-game losing streak to the Kansas State Wildcats.
KSU enters the game as a one-touchdown favorite, but how do the experts at Kansas on SI see things playing out? Here's what each of our contributors expects to happen.
Kansas vs. Kansas State Football Score Predictions
Joshua Schulman: Kansas 31, Kansas State 24 (Season Record: 5-0)
I'm willing to put my perfect prediction record on the line by picking Kansas. Seventeen years is far too long for this losing skid to last. Lance Leipold's dreadful record in rivalry games doesn't inspire much confidence, and I've been as critical of him as anyone, but I feel he understands what's at stake in this matchup. Another loss in a marquee contest could truly put his job on the line beyond this season. The offense started to unlock something in the second half of the loss to Utah, and I think Andy Kotelnicki's unit can put its slow start behind them to come out swinging against a struggling K-State squad. — Schulman
Dillon Davis: Kansas State 38, Kansas 30 (Season Record: 4-1)
This year's Sunflower Showdown carries a lot of weight for both teams. The Wildcats have lost two straight and need a win to get their season back on track, while KU needs a win to realistically keep their bowl dreams alive and potentially help Lance Leipold keep his job beyond this season. But Kansas got torched last week by Utah dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier and I think something similar happens on Saturday.
This will be a get-right game for Avery Johnson and head coach Collin Klein will have a lot of motivation to win this one as a former KSU QB himself and with this being his first Sunflower Showdown as head coach. I think KU's offense will hang tough but the KSU offense ultimately wins the day and gives the Wildcats the win. — Davis
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04