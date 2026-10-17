Staff Picks: Predicting Final Score in Sunflower Showdown Between Kansas and K-State

The Kansas football team is set to clash with its in-state rival in the 124th edition of the annual Sunflower Showdown. Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks are looking to snap a horrific 17-game losing streak to the Kansas State Wildcats.

KSU enters the game as a one-touchdown favorite, but how do the experts at Kansas on SI see things playing out? Here's what each of our contributors expects to happen.

Kansas vs. Kansas State Football Score Predictions

USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Schulman: Kansas 31, Kansas State 24 (Season Record: 5-0)

I'm willing to put my perfect prediction record on the line by picking Kansas. Seventeen years is far too long for this losing skid to last. Lance Leipold's dreadful record in rivalry games doesn't inspire much confidence, and I've been as critical of him as anyone, but I feel he understands what's at stake in this matchup. Another loss in a marquee contest could truly put his job on the line beyond this season. The offense started to unlock something in the second half of the loss to Utah, and I think Andy Kotelnicki's unit can put its slow start behind them to come out swinging against a struggling K-State squad. — Schulman

Oct 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Cam Pickett (7) runs the ball as Kansas State Wildcats safety Daniel Cobbs (4) makes the tackle during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dillon Davis: Kansas State 38, Kansas 30 (Season Record: 4-1)

This year's Sunflower Showdown carries a lot of weight for both teams. The Wildcats have lost two straight and need a win to get their season back on track, while KU needs a win to realistically keep their bowl dreams alive and potentially help Lance Leipold keep his job beyond this season. But Kansas got torched last week by Utah dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier and I think something similar happens on Saturday.



This will be a get-right game for Avery Johnson and head coach Collin Klein will have a lot of motivation to win this one as a former KSU QB himself and with this being his first Sunflower Showdown as head coach. I think KU's offense will hang tough but the KSU offense ultimately wins the day and gives the Wildcats the win. — Davis

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