Kansas Football Opens as Significant Underdog in 2026 Sunflower Showdown

Both Kansas-based schools in the Big 12 had negative results in yesterday's slate of games. The Jayhawks fell to 0-2 in conference play with a 17-point loss to Utah, while K-State was boatraced in its own stadium by Houston after trailing 28-3 at one point.

Neither team is playing at the level it would like to be right now. However, the Wildcats are still viewed more favorably heading into next week's rendition of the Sunflower Showdown.



Sportsbooks have begun releasing betting odds for the rivalry matchup in Manhattan on Saturday. Let's take a look at where KU's projected odds stand on FanDuel as the week gets underway.

Kansas vs. Kansas State: Betting Odds (FanDuel)

Spread: -7.5 Kansas State, +7.5 Kansas

Moneyline: -265 Kansas State, +215 Kansas

Over/Under: 54.5 points

The Jayhawks have lost 17 consecutive games to K-State on the gridiron, and that isn't expected to change next time out.

FanDuel has Kansas as a 7.5-point underdog before kickoff, with the line expected to change throughout the week. You can find Kansas +8.5 at select sportsbooks.

Kansas is a little over a touchdown underdog to Kansas State.



You can find KU +8.5 or KSU -7.5, depending on the book. pic.twitter.com/43HnSGRDHq — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) October 11, 2026

KU showed some positive signs in its defeat to the Utes, highlighted by a career day from quarterback Isaiah Marshall. However, the defense surrendered 41 points, and the offense came alive far too late.



One of the top storylines heading into this showdown will be the return of Dylan Edwards to Manhattan. The Jayhawks' top running back spent two years with the Wildcats before his tenure ended in rocky fashion as he battled an injury throughout the 2025 campaign. He transferred to Lawrence in the offseason and will certainly hear his fair share of boos from the Wildcat faithful.

Kansas Jayhawks running back Dylan Edwards (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the game inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on October 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There's no way to sugarcoat how bad KU's losing streak to its in-state rival is. It's one of the most embarrassing active skids in college football, and every time fans feel like things might change, the Jayhawks squander another opportunity to snap it.

After already falling to Missouri in another rivalry clash earlier this year, the coaching staff desperately needs to regain the fanbase's trust with a victory over K-State. We could be having serious conversations about Lance Leipold's future as head coach if he's unable to take down the Wildcats for the sixth consecutive season.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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