Bill Self's Comments On Houston's 'Bad Man" L.J. Cryer

The Jayhawks head coach had high praise for Cryer after he lit up Kansas for 22 points on Monday night

Jackson Langendorf

Feb 8, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self looks at his bench during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
L.J. Cryer is having a whale of a season.

Houston might have several great players, but Cryer has been the main man to make it all go. He certainly was on Monday night in the 65-59 win over Kansas.

And while the majority of the Cougars struggled mightily from the field, one of them did not.

The team's leading scorer, Cryer (15.0 points per game) had absolutely no trouble coming up with points to keep the Cougars ahead, scoring 22 on 8-for-15 shooting, including 4-for-6 from deep. 

And with that performance, he drew worthy praise from Kansas head coach Bill Self:

“I think he’s a bad man. For a little guy, he scores more points in the paint shooting that little one foot floater and all that stuff he does. And then of course he’s a deadeye from beyond the arc.”

Giving up 17 offensive rebounds, and turning the ball over 20 times, while forcing just six on the other end, it’s no surprise Kansas (19-11, 10-9 Big 12) fell on the road to No. 3 Houston (26-4, 18-1 Big 12).

In fact, the Jayhawks staying within striking distance all night, and losing just 65-59, was slightly surprising considering the rebounding and turnover setbacks.

But Houston’s season-worst showing from the field - 24-for-68 (35.3 percent) - were part of the problem.

Although unable to corral enough rebounds in key spots, the Jayhawks were able to stifle the home squad’s offensive attack, and at the very least, made Houston work hard for each and every bucket.

But Cryer was able to bail out the struggling Cougars. Among the top players Kansas faced this year, Self kept going on about Houston's playmaker:

“(Cryer)'s been on a little bit of a roll here lately. Guards win in the tournament, and he’s one of the better guards.”

