Kansas Jumps in NET Rankings After Win Over Arizona
How Kansas' Victory Over Arizona Propels It Up the NET Rankings
After knocking off No. 24 Arizona (20-11, 14-6 Big 12) behind 33 points and ten rebounds from big man Hunter Dickinson to close out the regular season, Kansas (20-11, 11-9 Big 12) snapped a two-game skid, and consequently climbed up the NCAA’s NET Rankings.
Entering Saturday afternoon’s contest slotted at 21st in the NET, the Jayhawks were matched up with a Wildcat squad ranked 10th in the NET, making the Big 12 showdown in Allen Fieldhouse a Quad One opportunity for both teams.
With the victory for Kansas, it moved up three spots in the rankings, to 18th, while Arizona dropped down to 13th.
But, why does it matter?
The NCAA tournament committee heavily values a few key metrics in determining seed lines for the Big Dance – and the NET Rankings are one of those top priorities.
Kansas’ NET resume currently sits at 5-10 in Quad One outings, 6-1 in Quad Two contests, and 9-0 between Quad Three and Quad Four. Notably, the Jayhawks have fewer Quad Two losses than Iowa State, Gonzaga, and Texas Tech – all three of which rank top 10 in the NET.
With just one true “bad loss” on their season (falling at home to West Virginia), and a pair of massive wins over No. 2 Duke and No. 8 Michigan State, the Jayhawks have a resume well-respected by the metrics.
And while Kansas’ first contest in the Big 12 tournament (the winner of UCF vs. Utah) figures to be a Quad Two game, the Jayhawks remaining run to the Big 12 title is highly-likely to consist solely of Quad One opportunities.
Potentially making a run in the Big 12 tournament, and even as things stand now, if the NCAA tournament committee puts as much emphasis on the NET Rankings as they always claim to do, Kansas may be in line for a surprisingly stellar seed line heading into March Madness.