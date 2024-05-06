Another former Kentucky Wildcat will follow John Calipari to Arkansas
One former Kentucky Wildcat who hit the portal before John Calipari made the move to Arkansas was Adou Thiero.
Thiero averaged 7.2 points, five rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game for the Wildcats last season, and now he will take his talent to Arkansas. Last season for the Wildcats, the 6'8 utility player was the Wildcat's best defender as he played with a ton of physicality.
He shot better from deep towards the end of the season and feels like a player who could be in for a very good 2024-25 season for the Razorbacks. The issue with this for the Wildcats is now they will have to face off with another former player who could have a very good year.
It won't be fun for Big Blue Nation to turn on the ball game and have to see Zvonimir Ivisic and Thiero wearing red, plus most of the recruits that were committed to Calipari.
When these two teams face off this season, it is going to be an absolute war, as Coach Pope doesn't want to lose to Coach Calipari, and Coach Cal doesn't want to lose to Coach Pope.
Thiero was a really good player that Kentucky fans loved to watch, but it is going to be tough to face off against him next season.
Coach Calipari has the Razorbacks looking really good this season, and they will compete for the SEC in his first season there. It will be interesting to see if Coach Calipari changes his ways when it comes to coaching at Arkansas.