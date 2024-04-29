Kentucky lands the commitment of a big man from Wake Forest
The Kentucky Wildcats were looking for more depth in the frontcourt, and they just got it as former Wake Forest Demon Deacon Andrew Carr comitted. He is a player that will fit perfectly into Pope's offensive scheme. Carr came to Kentucky on a visit over the weekend, which ended in a commitment for the big man. Kentucky's assistant coach, Cody Fueger, hinted earlier today at a potential commitment from a future player on X. Carr later confirmed this with a commitment graphic.
The 6' 10" stretch four, who showcased his skills at Wake Forest for two seasons after a successful stint at Delaware, is now a part of the Kentucky Wildcats 2024-25 roster. He started all 35 games this past season, impressively averaging 13.5 points per game on 52.6% from the field. What's more, the big man has a knack for shooting the ball from deep, boasting a 37.1% success rate from three.
Carr's ability to rebound the ball, averaging 6.8 boards per contest, is a testament to his versatility. His addition to Coach Pope's team, which has already seen some solid defensive pieces added last week, is expected to bring a new dynamic and strength.
In Carr's final contest as a Demon Deacon, he put up 31 points and 11 rebounds. This game proves his ability to score at a high level and in bunches. He was a much-needed addition to Mark Pope's team and kept the momentum going. Andrew Carr will be an exhilarating player to watch this upcoming season.