Wildcats Today

Kentucky lands the commitment of a big man from Wake Forest

Kentucky is continuing to add depth to the frontcourt.

Andrew Stefaniak

Mar 14, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Andrew Carr (11) shoots the
Mar 14, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Andrew Carr (11) shoots the / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats were looking for more depth in the frontcourt, and they just got it as former Wake Forest Demon Deacon Andrew Carr comitted. He is a player that will fit perfectly into Pope's offensive scheme. Carr came to Kentucky on a visit over the weekend, which ended in a commitment for the big man. Kentucky's assistant coach, Cody Fueger, hinted earlier today at a potential commitment from a future player on X. Carr later confirmed this with a commitment graphic.

The 6' 10" stretch four, who showcased his skills at Wake Forest for two seasons after a successful stint at Delaware, is now a part of the Kentucky Wildcats 2024-25 roster. He started all 35 games this past season, impressively averaging 13.5 points per game on 52.6% from the field. What's more, the big man has a knack for shooting the ball from deep, boasting a 37.1% success rate from three. 

Carr's ability to rebound the ball, averaging 6.8 boards per contest, is a testament to his versatility. His addition to Coach Pope's team, which has already seen some solid defensive pieces added last week, is expected to bring a new dynamic and strength.

In Carr's final contest as a Demon Deacon, he put up 31 points and 11 rebounds. This game proves his ability to score at a high level and in bunches. He was a much-needed addition to Mark Pope's team and kept the momentum going. Andrew Carr will be an exhilarating player to watch this upcoming season. 

Published
Andrew Stefaniak

ANDREW STEFANIAK