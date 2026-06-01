How to watch Kentucky vs. West Virginia in the Morgantown Regional Final

Nick Mingione and the Kentucky baseball team were on the winning side of the Morgantown Regional, where they had to beat West Virginia to move on to the Super Regional. The Wildcats were ahead 9-6 in the top of the ninth inning, and WVU was able to score five runs to win the ball game 11-9.

Big Blue Nation was frustrated that Mingione didn’t put ace Jaxon Jelkin in the game for the ninth inning once the Mountaineers loaded the bases, but instead he went with a pitcher that hadn’t seen the field in a month. The hope for Kentucky is that Jelkin will take the mound today, but he threw a ton of pitches on Friday against Wake Forest, so this is still to be seen.

Knowing the type of pitcher Jelkin is and how big a competitor he is, I believe it is hard to see a world where he is not on the mound at some point in today’s game. A matchup with Cal Poly in the Super Regionals is waiting for whichever of these two teams wins today’s game.

Let’s take a look at how to watch this final game of the Morgantown Regional between Kentucky and West Virginia.

How to watch Kentucky vs. West Virginia (Morgantown Regional Final)

Kentucky baseball head coach Nick Mingione walks to the pitchers mound during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on April 18, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First pitch between the Wildcats and the Mountaineers is coming at 6:00 p.m. ET this evening, and this game can be watched on ESPN2.

It will be interesting to see what kind of pitching the Wildcats have available, but the same can be said for WVU, as these two teams are deep into the regional at this point. Both of these offenses have been good all weekend, but which team has the most pitching left will have a big advantage in this game.

There will be some pitchers on both sides of this game who are going to be coming into this game with a sore arm, but it is do-or-die time for both of these ball clubs. Big Blue Nation is very proud of how this Kentucky team has played in a regional that many college baseball fans didn’t believe they should have been a part of.

While it is great that the Wildcats have gotten to this point, they have proven that they are capable of much more, so Mingione needs to find a way for his team to move on to next weekend.

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