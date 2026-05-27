The date for Kentucky's game against Louisville next season is set

Both Kentucky and Louisville fans were up in arms last season when the two faced off in an early-season clash, something that has been rare to see over the years. Usually, the game is played in mid-December, but the rivalry got things rolling early this past season, just a few games into the schedule. For Kentucky, it went terribly, falling 96-88 in a failed comeback attempt.

The two fanbases received some good news on Wednesday as the rivalry is back on in its December form, as it was announced the Kentucky-Louisville game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Rupp Arena. Kentucky fans remember what happened this past season when the game took place very early in the season, where Mark Pope cited an 'out-of-character' pregame experience that saw his players let their emotions get the best of them. He never really went into much detail on what exactly happened, but that's all in the past now.

Kentucky's Mark Pope and Louisville's Pat Kelsey greet each other before the Wildcats-Cardinals rivalry game in Louisville, Kentucky. Nov. 12, 2025 | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the series history, Kentucky controls, holding a 40-18 all-time advantage in the win column. They're looking to get back on track after one of the handful of embarrassing moments they put together last season. Still though, the Wildcats have had the edge as of late, winning five of the last seven meetings in the storied rivalry. Now, we're back in Rupp Arena and in for what is expected to be a challenging one for Pope and the Wildcats.

Nov 11, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope calls out instructions during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Kentucky 96-88. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Louisville has really loaded up its roster with plenty of talent, expected to be a top 15 team heading into the season. With the Wildcats, they're looking to crack the top 25 as they continue to chase a star talent to add to the roster in Milan Momcilovic, who will boost the floor of the team significantly. Overall, getting close to the original date of the game being around Christmas time should make both fanbases happy, giving each team more time to get into the groove of the season and develop before the fight for bragging rights begins. It's expected to be a good one and Rupp Arena will be rocking for it as always.

Can Pope and the Wildcats bounce back against the Cards this time around? Kentucky fans are certainly hoping that's the case.

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