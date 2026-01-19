Jasper Johnson handling physicality of Tennessee 'great sign' going forward

The Kentucky Wildcats faced a challenge on Saturday, and I'm not talking about overcoming the 17-point deficit. Starting point guard Denzel Aberdeen faced foul trouble very quickly in Saturday's physical matchup, checking out of the game with two fouls at the 17:52 mark of the first half, before checking back in with 9:17 to go in the same half. In that span of minutes where he sat on the bench, it was Jasper Johnson's turn to take charge, and he did just that and more.

Once Aberdeen went out with foul trouble, Johnson made sure he was ready for his big moment against a rival in a game that does not necessarily call for his skillset. But, he embraced all of the physicality being thrown at him, and stepped up in a big way against the Tennessee Volunteers. Johnson was a massive part in making sure Kentucky stayed in the game whenever he was on the floor. The Kentucky native had all 12 of his points in the first half, and in the second half, dished out three of his four assists. Just how impactful was he? The game flowed better whenever he was on the court. He was subbed out with 9:17 left in the half, when the score was 27-18 Tennessee, where he had eight of the team's points. Then, when he checked back in, the score was 38-22 Volunteers. His impact can't go unnoticed.

Nov 26, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jasper Johnson (2) celebrates after making a three point basket during the second half against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

After the game, Mark Pope raved about Kentucky's freshman point guard for stepping up in a game that forced him to get out of his comfort zone and faced plenty of physicality. Pope says Johnson embracing the physical play of Tennessee is a 'great sign' going forward this season:

"He's coming, like, he's on his way. I thought he was terrific," Pope said of Johnson's play at Tennessee. "He actually gave us a massive lift where we were stuck. And I thought he was absolutely terrific defensively. He was really solid. I'm proud of him. His future in this game is so bright. He's gonna have these steps like this. And this was a big step for him, and we did exactly what we desperately needed him to do. And I could have played him more. He was great in a really tough environment, one of the best defensive teams in the country every single year, and this this year is no exception. Their guards put so much pressure on you and their gap help is so great, and they're so physical. And for Jasper to be as efficient and decisive as he was tonight is a great sign for him that that he's gonna have a great future."

Kentucky will need Johnson to continue his impressive play, especially if they want to stop having these slow starts to games and having to dig themselves out of big deficits, because he was one of the few players who played well in the first half against Tennessee. The Wildcats have needed a quality backup point guard, and maybe Johnson is starting to fit that role well.

More news on the Kentucky Wildcats