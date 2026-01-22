Kam Williams suffers broken foot vs Texas, out for 'a while'

Kentucky basketball picked up their fourth-straight win on Wednesday in their 85-80 defeat against the Texas Longhorns, but, fans received some bad news. During the second half of Wednesday's game, Kentucky forward Kam Williams left the game with 18:11 left in the game with a foot injury. After the game, Kentucky head coach Mark Pope delivered some unfortunate news on the situation.

Pope confirmed that Williams suffered a broken foot during Wednesday's game, and while he didn't provide a specific timeline yet, the head coach says he will be out for 'a while.' Here were his full comments on the injury: "Kam's foot's broken, so he'll be out," Pope said following the game. "He's just a beautiful kid, I thought he actually made some special plays tonight, and so we're gonna get him back healthy as soon as we possibly can, but he'll be out for a while, and it's certainly a blow to us."

When Williams went out, this Kentucky team didn't let it affect them on the court. Instead, they rallied. Pope discussed the team's mindset once he went down with the injury. "We all watched Kam walk off the floor, and that's a gut punch. You know, J-Lowe's out, JQ's out, Kam's limping off the floor, and that was a moment where connectivity came in. Our guys were like, "Okay, the only thing we can do for Kam right now is go play and then we can cry with Kam in the locker room after. That brings guys together."

Pope went on to say that his team battled frustration successfully, and they did just that. A tie game with 10:21 left, a 9-4 run put Kentucky up by six, and that helped them get a comfortable lead. And even with the late scare from Texas as they cut the Kentucky lead to within two with 56 seconds left, they still found a way to win. Even with how much Kam Williams has impacted the team, they didn't let his injury impact the rest of that game. Instead, the Wildcats used it as fuel, but especially Collin Chandler, who had 14 of his 18 points in the final half.

Williams' injury is certainly significant, as he was carving out a role as one of the team's most versatile scorers at the four spot, and now, Kentucky's depth will have show to fill that void for however long he is out.