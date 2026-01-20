Kentucky fans received bad news once again regarding star big man Jayden Quaintance. After missing three-straight games with knee swelling, the 6-10 big will not play on Wednesday against Texas as the Wildcats return home to Rupp Arena, Mark Pope confirmed on Tuesday.

Here is what Pope had to say about Quaintance's status for Wednesday: "He will not play tomorrow night, but he's making progress. We're super optimistic, and he's kind of going through the process and hopefully he'll be back soon."

A few weeks ago, when Jaland Lowe was announced out for the season, Pope talked about how that decision came down to how well he can still impact the game despite the injury, and how that kind of same sentiment is also true for Quaintance moving forward. "I think for him, it's just, is there a way that I can functionally do this and get out there and contribute to the team?," Pope said at the time of the Lowe decision. "I think that's pretty simple. And I think at the end of the day, it's the same way for JQ, like, is there a way and get on the floor and actually positively impact this game? So there are so many things that you factor in, but at the end of the day, it comes down to that very simple thing. For both these guys, they desperately want to be on the floor."

Quaintance's energy is unmatched, but it was clear that since that incredible debut against St. John's, he has not looked the same, and now, knee swelling continues to bother him. Kentucky needs his presence back down low, but if he can't fully make an impact, it's probably best to continue sitting him until he can.