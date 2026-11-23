While Will Stein and the Kentucky football team have been trending in the wrong direction of late, they will, no matter what happens on Saturday against Louisville, be playing a bowl game. The Wildcats were bowl-eligible after their seventh game of the season, but after getting to 7-1, the Wildcats have lost three straight.

With bowl season right around the corner, some different media outlets have begun their projections of what bowl game teams will play in, and both CBS Sports and ESPN believe the Wildcats will be playing in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. Obviously, BBN was hoping to be in the College Football Playoff, and the late-season skid ended this dream, but fans will love a bowl game in Nashville.

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein watches warm ups against the Missouri Tigers prior to a game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nashville is only about three hours from Lexington, so the fan base is going to be making the trip, and the game is on December 30th, so some fans might make Nashville their New Year's destination and get to watch Stein and the Wildcats play their bowl game.

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ESPN believes the Wildcats will be playing Iowa in the bowl game, while CBS Sports has predicted Kentucky to take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Music City Bowl. I feel like if Big Blue Nation had their pick of the two teams, they would rather play Michigan. The Wildcats recently played Iowa in a bowl game, and the fans would love to see it switched up.

Oct 17, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein looks on during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will be interesting to see how the matchup with Louisville will affect which bowl the Wildcats are going to play in. If Kentucky wins on Saturday, will they play in a different bowl game? This is going to be interesting for BBN to pay attention to over the next few days as the Louisville game approaches.

One thing that all of BBN will agree on is that the fans are very happy with how well Coach Stein did in year one of his tenure. The win total for the Wildcats at the beginning of the season was 4.5, and the Wildcats have a chance to win eight if they take down Louisville on Saturday. Stein is a coaching superstar, and he is going to take this Kentucky football program to the next level. Fans would love to see this, knowing the historic Kentucky basketball program has been struggling of late. BBN has fallen back in love with Kentucky football thanks to Stein.

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