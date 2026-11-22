The National Championship picture is really starting to take shape with just one week left in the regular season, as oddsmakers have listed just 16 teams at +40000 or better to win it all this season.

So, several teams that lost in Week 12 – like the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 14) and Kentucky Wildcats (No. 16) – appear to be completely out of the mix. The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release their latest rankings on Tuesday, which could alter these odds even more.

After all, multiple teams in the top 12 in the latest rankings fell short on Saturday, and some of them could be in danger of missing the playoff altogether. No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 Indiana were both upset in Week 12, and UCLA has a tough matchup against a ranked USC team (+17500 to win it all) remaining on the schedule.

A few teams have clinched spots in their conference title games as well, which will give them a shot to automatically earn a spot in the CFB Playoff. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will play in the SEC title game while the ACC title game is already set after both No. 7 Miami and No. 11 Wake Forest won in Week 12.

Wake Forest is one of the biggest winners in this market since last week, moving up from +2700 to +2200 to win the National Championship. The Demon Deacons and star quarterback Gio Lopez are tied for seventh in the odds with just one regular season game left to go.

Georgia (+175) and Notre Dame (+420) remain the top two teams in the odds to win it all, but the No. 2 Utah Utes – who are still undefeated – may be the best value on the board. Utah is in a great spot to at least play in the Big 12 title game, and it has a Heisman candidate at quarterback in Devon Dampier. Yet, the Utes are +2700 to win the national title, behind Big Ten teams like Indiana and Oregon.

There’s a chance that a school from a Power 4 conference ends up feeling “snubbed” in the playoff process, as the best Group of 6 team will be in the final field. Even after a loss in Week 12, Boise State (+40000 to win it all) remains the favorite to land that spot in the CFB Playoff.

There are 10 teams that are inside 30/1 to win the national title while several fringe CFB Playoff contenders like BYU (+8000), Texas Tech (+8000), Iowa (+8000) and USC (+17500) are on the outskirts. UCLA (+17500) is also in that area despite being the No. 4 team in the rankings before losing to Michigan in Week 12.

A lot can change in the final week of the regular season, but it appears that oddsmakers have narrowed down a clear group of 16 teams that have a legit shot to make the playoff and win it all.

Here’s where each team stands with one regular-season week left to build a CFB Playoff resume.

College Football National Championship Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Georgia: +175

Notre Dame: +420

Alabama: +500

Texas: +550

Miami (FL): +1200

Tennessee: +2200

Wake Forest: +2200

Indiana: +2500

Oregon: +2500

Utah: +2700

Iowa: +8000

BYU: +8000

Texas Tech: +8000

UCLA: +17500

USC: +17500

Boise State: +40000

No other team has better than +125000 odds to win the national title this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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