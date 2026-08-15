Alex Afari Jr. is practicing with Kentucky while awaiting eligibility status

College sports has been turned upside down over the last few weeks following a judge ruling that ordered all 2022 high school graduates to receive a fifth year of eligibility. Why has it turned the sports into a frenzy? Not only was the rule decided in August, just a month before football season begins, but the NCAA is fighting it, because they don't want the previous four-year seniors grandfathered in.

That fight has made many players across the country have to also fight for their eligibilty. That includes Kentucky linebacker Alex Afari Jr., who has actually been cleared to practice with the team while awaiting his status, head coach Will Stein announced on Saturday. Here were his full comments on the development.

Kentucky head football coach Will Stein speaks during a news conference before the start of fall camp in Lexington, Ky., on Aug. 3, 2026. Stein discussed the Wildcats' offseason preparation and the start of preseason practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Alex Afari has been cleared to practice with our team based on the guidance from our compliance staff and the SEC," Stein said. "So his competition eligibility remains under review like most of these cases, We’re awaiting further clarification before he would be permitted to play in games with us this season."

Stein certainly knows the impact a veteran guy like Afari can have on a team like Kentucky that includes many transfers and young players and he talked about that as well. "He cares a lot about UK, this place as a whole, and we would love for him to have the opportunity to come back and represent us and the University of Kentucky moving forward. I think he can help our team immediately."

As Kentucky stays one step ahead, all they can do now is wait for the courts to make a decision. For Afari, he did not enter the transfer portal prior to the judge ruling in Colorado, so he has to take his case to court. It's similar to Mark Mitchell's fight in the courtroom, who is expected to be a major target for Kentucky if he does become eligible. It's a mess, but it's a full-on waiting game now.

Kentucky head football coach Will Stein speaks during a news conference before the start of fall camp in Lexington, Ky., on Aug. 3, 2026. Stein discussed the Wildcats' offseason preparation and the start of preseason practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following the Colorado judge's ruling, it was clear when asked that Will Stein was going to try his hardest to add a player and you can make a good assumption that returning Afari was at the top of his list of priorities.

"If there's a five-for-five option that we believe that can make us better, we're going to attack it full-force," Stein said a few weeks ago at media day. "I think it's still a wait and see. People are not quick to act just because it's something that's reported on Twitter, and there's some judges that are ruling in favor of student athletes getting their fifth year back. But any time that we can enhance our roster, I'm going to be full steam ahead."

It shouldn't be much longer before a decision is made given that the season begins in just a few weeks, but Kentucky is making sure Afari is implimented into the system as they continue to wait so that they aren't a step behind if he is eligible to play.

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