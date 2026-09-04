Alex Afari looks to be eligible following the NCAA's denied appeal in court

Kentucky fans received some important news just one day before the football season kicks off against Youngstown State to symbolize the beginning of the Will Stein era. On Friday, it was revealed by Alex Afari's attorney that the judge denied the NCAA's appeal in the court case in Louisville that involved he and a number of other plaintiffs.

"The Kentucky Court of Appeals has denied the NCAA’s emergency motion paving the way for our client Alex Afari Jr. to play tomorrow," attorney Abe Mashni said on social media. Following the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals staying the order from the Colorado judge that allowed class of 2022 athletes to be eligible for a fifth year, Afari was no longer able to practice with the team and had to go the state route in order to find what he's looking for: another year of college football. He was not originally a part of that Louisville lawsuit that granted a number of athletes another year of eligibility, but he was added on Wednesday and now he and the others are officially eligible following the denied appeal from the NCAA.

Aug 30, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Alex Afari Jr. (3) reacts after a defensive play during the third quarter against the Toledo Rockets at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Wednesday, Will Stein was asked about Afari's status after he was granted a TRO in the case and became eligible. But like a smart man, the head coach was still waiting for confirmation, which was likely to hear back on the case of the NCAA's appeal, which we have now heard back on. "He's been working with us throughout fall camp," Stein said on Wednesday. "We're waiting for a few more things to be answered and if those get answered, then we'll proceed. The head coach was then asked about those things he is still waiting to get answers on. "Just with everything else, there are still some things that have to happen I think, for us to feel really confident about playing him."

Are there still some more things that need to be cleared up? Who knows exactly, but there is still the chance that Kentucky does not put Afari out on the field in week 1 even though he is now eligible to play. Either way, this is great news for Afari, who went into this with a really good case as someone who participated in rookie mini camp with the Green Bay Packers, but never signed a contract, which would have been something held against him.

We will know for sure if Afari is suiting up this season once the official 2026 roster is released soon. Given how hesitant Stein has been to play him, who knows what hurdles are still in the way, if any.

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