Alex Afari is now eligible for Kentucky football after being granted a TRO

We finally got some official news on Alex Afari's eligibility for Kentucky football. Following the Colorado judge ruling in the five-for-five case, Afari was cleared to practice a few weeks ago while awaiting his eligibility status. That lasted for just a few days as the protection was removed following the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals granting the NCAA's request for a stay.

That led Afari to have to go the state route to get eligible. It didn't take the Kentucky linebacker to try his hand at joining the Louisville court case that included the now eligible Mark Mitchell and 12 other plaintiffs. On Wednesday, Afari was successfully granted a TRO in the case and is now eligible (again) for Kentucky. With the season-opener coming on Saturday, this news couldn't have come at a more perfect time. Now, Will Stein is going to have to implement Afari back into practice.

Aug 30, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Alex Afari Jr. (3) reacts after a defensive play during the third quarter against the Toledo Rockets at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It’s TBD. You know as much as I do,” Stein said a few weeks ago following the original ruling that had Afari ineligible to play. "We’ll monitor it and act accordingly. He was obviously practicing with us and getting prepped, but I think everybody’s still in limbo, trying to figure it all out and waiting for these rulings to happen. We will be ready to roll whatever side is ruled on."

Now, Afari is back for a fifth and final year as Stein looks to begin his first season in Lexington. This is an absolutely major add for the Kentucky defense as Afari was third on the team in tackles last season and is going to provide some much-needed veteran experience at linebacker along with a guy like Sam Greene. It was clear when the opportunity presented itself that Will Stein was fully on board with adding another player late to make his team even better.

Aug 30, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Alex Afari Jr. (3) celebrates a defensive stop during the first quarter against the Toledo Rockets at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"If there's a five-for-five option that we believe that can make us better, we're going to attack it full-force," Stein said at media day. "I think it's still a wait and see. People are not quick to act just because it's something that's reported on Twitter, and there's some judges that are ruling in favor of student athletes getting their fifth year back. But any time that we can enhance our roster, I'm going to be full steam ahead."

Now, Kentucky's defensive ceiling just got much higher after the big news on Wednesday.

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