Kentucky is waiting for more confirmation before playing Alex Afari

On Wednesday, Kentucky received some great news that Alex Afari has been granted a fifth year of eligibility following a TRO in the court case in Kentucky that involved around two dozen other plaintiffs. Following the Colorado judge's rule that allowed all 2022 athletes to be granted a fifth year of college, Afari was able to practice with the team. But after just a few days, the rule was stayed by the Court of Appeals.

Now, he is eligible, but Kentucky is still waiting for the ultimate green light. On his SEC teleconference Wednesday, head coach Will Stein said Afari has been working with the Wildcats throughout fall camp. He has now received a TRO to play in actual games for Kentucky, but Stein is making sure everything is good and he gets 100% approval before letting Afari play.

Aug 30, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Alex Afari Jr. (3) celebrates a defensive stop during the first quarter against the Toledo Rockets at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's been working with us throughout fall camp," Stein said on Wednesday. "We're waiting for a few more things to be answered and if those get answered, then we'll proceed. The head coach was then asked about those things he is still waiting to get answers on. "Just with everything else, there are still some things that have to happen I think, for us to feel really confident about playing him."

We don't really know what answers Stein is looking for exactly but a could be a multitude of things, one of which includes the decision on the NCAA's appeal of the injuction. Who knows for sure, but what we do know is Afari could actually be ready to suit up for Kentucky on Saturday against Youngstown State. It's been a rollercoaster getting here for Afari, but for the most part, unless something unexpected happens, things are looking clear ahead for him getting a fifth season with the Wildcats.

Jul 17, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Alex Afari answers questions from the media during the SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky doesn't want to play Afari and then receive the penalties that the SEC is enforcing on teams who play guys who end up ineligible. In this case, it's much better to be safe than sorry, especially with how harsh the penalties are. If you need a reminder, here are the penalties: 1. Head coach suspended for half the season. 2. Fine equal to 50% of the sports annual operating budget. 3. SEC voting priviledges on business matters revoked.

As you can see, it's a pretty harsh punishment if a school violates this rule so it seems smart on Will Stein's part to make sure his is fully squared away to allow Afari to take the field this season.

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