Bold Predictions: Kentucky-No. 1 Georgia

The season is spiraling downward for Kentucky, but it has an ultimate get-right spot this weekend, welcoming the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs to Kroger Field. With just two games left in the season, the Cats need to try and make some sort of positive impression ahead of the Governor's Cup against Louisville. Here are our final bold predictions as UK tries to knock off the Dawgs:

Hunter

To be quite honest, I have nothing particularly bold to predict when it comes to this game. I think Georgia waltzes into Kroger Field and leaves with a rather easy win.

If i'm being generous, I don't think Will Levis will throw an interception on Saturday. Even when the score gets lopsided, there likely won't be any time for him to force throws because the UGA defense will be in his face in the backfield.

Furthermore, I think Chris Rodriguez fails to log over 75 rushing yards. He may rip off one or two decent runs, but I don't see the senior averaging five yards a carry or anything like that.

My real, and not so bold prediction is it's going to be a long, long day for both Kentucky's offense and defense.

Matt

I like Hunter’s prediction on this one, so I’ll add to it. Georgia is likely going to win this ball game, but it is just going to be because they overpower Kentucky down the stretch.

Will Levis will protect the football, and the Wildcats will force at least two turnovers and win the turnover battle, in a game they still come up short in.

Kentucky Football News and Stories

