Bowl Projections: Cats Looking Less Likely to Land Citrus Bowl Selection

Once upon a time, Big Blue Nation was dreaming of a potential run to Atlanta for a bid at the SEC Championship.

Things sure can change in a couple of weeks.

After six weeks of football, Kentucky is 4-2 (1-2 SEC), with its schedule not getting any easier down the stretch. A repeat trip to the Citrus Bowl could still be in the cards if the Cats get hot and pull off a couple of upsets, but current projections are trending downward.

ReliaQuest Bowl

Formerly known as the Outback Bowl, the ReliaQuest Bowl is the popular landing spot for the Wildcats, at least in the eyes of the media.

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm, 247Sports' Brad Crawford, the Action Network's Brett McMurphy and CollegeFootballNews.com all currently peg Kentucky as the SEC team headed to Tampa on Jan. 2. Here's who the projected Big Ten or ACC opponents are entering week seven:

Palm: Wake Forest

Crawford: Wake Forest

McMurphy: Illinois

CFN: Illinois

Gator Bowl

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura also projects the Wildcats to head down to Florida, just to Jacksonville instead of Tampa.

Bonagura likes UK to take on NC State in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 30. At this point, it's a yearly ritual to at least attempt to pair up the Cats with the Wolfpack, so consider this one a real possibility down the stretch.

Las Vegas Bowl

Mark Schlabach of ESPN is going down a different route, sending Kentucky out west to the Las Vegas Bowl for an early, Dec. 17 bowl game.

He projects the Washington State Cougars as the Pac-12 team meeting the Wildcats in Sin City. The game would be on the same day as the men's basketball team's CBS Sports Classic tilt inside Madison Square Garden against UCLA, meaning some serious travel decisions for BBN.

Music City Bowl

Hope you didn't think Kentucky was past the point of playing in the illustrious Music City Bowl, because that's where Athlon Sports' Steven Lassan currently projects UK to land.

We're going on five years since Kentucky fell to Northwestern inside Nissan Stadium. Lassan currently has the Fighting Illini as the foe if the season were to end today.

On the bright side, the game would be on New Year's Eve...oh wait...the same day as the men's basketball game at home against Louisville...scheduling is the best, huh?

