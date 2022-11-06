Colin Goodfellow 'Hurt Bad' After Game-Saving Punt

Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow used some quick thinking in the fourth quarter of the Wildcats' 21-17 win over Missouri on Saturday afternoon.

With less than three minutes to go in a one possession game, Kentucky was unable to move the chains for what was the umpteenth time, calling for the Cleveland, Ohio native to come back out and boot the ball away to the Tigers.

That of course, was the plan until Cade Degraw's snap went way over the head of Goodfellow, calling for some rapid improv from the senior. Racing back near the UK end zone, he was able to somehow collect the football and get a punt off, moments before getting drilled by Mizzou's Will Norris:

Miraculously, Goodfellow remained in the tackle box according to the referees, meaning Norris' tackle was a roughing the punter penalty, gifting the Cats 15 yards and an automatic first down.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz wasn't particularly happy with the call following the loss:

“How a guy can still be a protected punter 50 yards down the field and how our guy is supposed to know he can’t tackle him is beyond me,” he said. “But I’m sure I’ll get an explanation and I’m sure it will defend (the referees).

“They’re rewarded for a huge mistake,” he added. “The young man was able to kick the ball, at least give us the ball at the 30. But they snap the over his head and they rewarded them with a first down.”

The play didn't all go in favor of Kentucky, however. After the hit, Goodfellow remained down. for some time, seemingly in pain.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops commended his punter and acknowledged his injury in his post-game presser:

"Just a remarkable play by him," he said. "“Really fortunate by us. Not a good snap. Not a good play. And then he made a great individual play. Unfortunately for him, he is hurt bad. The other part of that that we are fortunate on, is that the snap stayed in the tackle box. Because if he exits the tackle box and runs, you are no longer protected, so a couple of things fell our way on that."

Stoops will likely provide an update on Goodfellow on Monday, but it sounds as though redshirt freshman Wilson Berry could be the starting punter for the final three games of the regular season.

