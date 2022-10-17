DeAndre Square Named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square has been named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in the Wildcats' 27-17 win over Mississippi State.

Made 11 tackles and had a game-clinching interception in Kentucky's 27-17 win over No. 16/17 Mississippi State.

Led the defense that limited MSU to 10 offensive points and season lows for total offense (225 yards), rushing (22 yards), passing (203 yards) and first downs (13).

His interception with four minutes remaining ended MSU's final possession and sealed the game for the Wildcats. Also had a tackle for loss that helped force a field goal attempt.

Through seven games, Square leads the Cats in tackles with 52 (25 solo, 3 TFL.) He's also managed three pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and his game-sealing interception.

It's the fifth SEC weekly award for Kentucky this season, Square is the third Wildcat to earn a nod from the conference:

Barion Brown - 1x Special Teams Player of the Week, 2x Freshman of the Week

Dane Key - 1x Freshman of the Week

