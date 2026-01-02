Former five-star running back headlines transfer visitors to Kentucky this weekend

Kentucky will be hosting over a dozen visitors on campus this weekend from the transfer portal, as new head coach Will Stein is looking for talented pieces to help makeup his first roster as the head man in Lexington. One of those is Texas transfer CJ Baxter, a former five-star recruit from the 2023 recruiting class. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the news on Friday morning, a few hours after the portal opened. His visit to Kentucky will be the first one he takes.

Baxter was actually the top-ranked running back in his class coming out of high school. Last season, the SEC standout tailback earned major honors in his freshman season before Texas moved to the SEC. Baxter earned Freshman All-American honors as well as Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2023 after rushing for 659 yards, with an average of 4.8 yards per carry. Then, a season-ending injury sidelined him for his sophomore season, and that led him to playing just eight games this season due to that. As far as eligibility goes, Baxter will have two years remaining.

Jan 1, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter (4) gestures after a play against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter the 2024 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The 6-1, 227 pound running back would be a nice get for WIll Stein's first roster at Kentucky, as Baxter's fast speed will mix well with that high-tempo and high-scoring, fun offense that Stein prides himself on. Kentucky has a massive list of visitors for the weekend that is essentially growing every few minutes, but Baxter is certainly the headline of that list. Speaking of visitors within the SEC, Baxter won't be the only one taking the intra-conference trip to Lexington. According to On3's Hayes Fawcett and Steve Wiltfong, a pair of defensive transfers will be visiting from the SEC, as Arkansas defensive lineman Ian Geffrard and Georgia lineman Kourtney Kelly both will be checking out Lexington this weekend.

What does Baxter bring to the table at running back? Here's his latest scouting report from NFL Draft Buzz: "Baxter's workhorse frame and between-the-tackles running style align well with teams seeking a complementary power runner who can handle short-yardage situations and goal-line carries. His ability to absorb contact while maintaining forward progress makes him particularly valuable in situations where defenses know the run is coming, yet his timed speed provides enough burst to threaten the second level when blocking schemes create opportunities."

Kentucky's long list of a first wave of visitors is headlined by Baxter, and for good reason.