Game Notes: Vanderbilt 24, Kentucky 21

Here are post-game notes following the No. 24 Wildcats' shocking 24-21 defeat to Vanderbilt:

Team Records and Series Information

· Kentucky remains in front in the all-time series with Vanderbilt, 48-43.

o UK remains the leader in all-time meetings in Lexington, 25-16-2.

Next for Kentucky: The Wildcats host top-ranked Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 19. The game time is 3:30 p.m. ET and it will be televised on CBS.

Team Notes

Kentucky celebrated its annual Salute to Veterans and also celebrated Hall of Fame Weekend. Football’s Keenan Burton (2003-07) was one of the six Hall of Famers recognized.

Kentucky has limited its opponents to 24 points or less in 13 of the last 14 games, posting a 10-3 record in those contests.

The seven points allowed in the first half is the fourth time this season UK has held an opponent to seven or fewer points in the first half.



It has held three of the past four opponents to seven or less at halftime.

Player Notes

Quarterback Will Levis completed 11 passes on 23 attempts for 109 yards.

completed 11 passes on 23 attempts for 109 yards. Levis now has 4,821 passing yards in his Kentucky career to remain seventh on the program’s all-time list.



He needs 278 more yards to move into sixth.

Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. had 18 carries for 162 yards and two touchdowns rushing.

He recorded the 31st and 32nd touchdowns rushing of his career in the game, remaining second on Kentucky’s all-time rushing touchdowns list.

He recorded a season-long, 72-yard touchdown rushing on his second score of the game.



His two touchdowns rushing marked the eighth time in his career, and the second instance this season, he has recorded multiple touchdowns rushing in a single game.

This was the 19th 100-yard rushing game of his career, and the fourth in the last five games this season. He has tied Benny Snell Jr. for the school record with 19 100-yard rushing games.

He has combined for 554 yards and seven touchdowns rushing in four career games against Vanderbilt.

He had the most individual rushing yards against Vanderbilt since Benny Snell Jr. had 169 against the Commodores in 2018.

He has 3,473 career rushing yards to move into third on the program’s all-time career rushing list.

· He entered the game fifth on the active career rushing yards list in FBS.

Senior wide receiver Tayvion Robinson had five receptions for 49 yards.

had five receptions for 49 yards. He extended his streak to 35 straight games with a reception.

Barion Brown and Dane Key have had a reception in all 10 games this season, as each freshman made one reception in the game.

and have had a reception in all 10 games this season, as each freshman made one reception in the game. One week after the first reception in his college career, freshman tight end Josh Kattus was second on the team with two receptions for 10 yards against Vanderbilt.

was second on the team with two receptions for 10 yards against Vanderbilt. His two receptions in the game are a career high.

Junior defensive lineman Justin Rogers and junior inside linebaker D’Eryk Jackson led the team with nine tackles apiece.

and junior inside linebaker led the team with nine tackles apiece. Rogers’ nine tackles are a career best, with a previous best of four tackles by the junior.

Senior defensive back Keidron S mith recorded four tackles, including three solo tackles, and an interception in the second quarter.

recorded four tackles, including three solo tackles, and an interception in the second quarter. The interception marked his second this season and the seventh of his career.



He also caused a fumble in the first quarter that was recovered by UK.

Junior defensive back Carrington Valentine and senior defensive back Tyrell Ajian each recorded a pass breakup in the game.

and senior defensive back each recorded a pass breakup in the game. Kicker Matt Ruffolo improved to 231 career points, moving into sixth on Kentucky’s all-time career scoring list.

improved to 231 career points, moving into sixth on Kentucky’s all-time career scoring list. He connected on 47-, 27- and 39-yard field goals in the game.



He tied his career high with three field goals in the game. This is the fourth instance he has recorded three field goals in a game and the second instance this season.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.