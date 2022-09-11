Halftime Thoughts: No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida

After one half of football, Kentucky is down 16-13 to the Florida Gators. it's been a grimy affair, one that has left the Wildcats hanging out to dry on multiple occasions. Here are some halftime thoughts after 30 minutes in the books:

Kentucky's offensive line is no match for Florida

Following the Miami (OH) game, Kentucky acknowledged some O-line issues, making a switch on the left side. As it turns out, there is a lot more wrong with the Big Blue Wall than initially thought. Kenneth Horsey hasn't brought much at the left tackle slot, while Jeremy Flax has let a few big plays happen over on the right, including a tipped ball that ended up as a Florida interception, which is currently the deciding factor.

Special teams less than special

A bad snap on a punt leads to a safety, and a muffed extra point keeps Florida's lead at three at the break. Kentucky has had far too many miscues on every side of the football.

Dane Key is keeping the WR's afloat

The Frederick Douglass product has been a huge component for Kentucky's offense. The 55-yard touchdown revitalized the Wildcats, even if it was just for a moment. Tayvion Robinson has been shut down through the half, leaving Key and the tight ends as Levis' main options.

Jordan Wright leading the defense

A miraculous interception by the newly-cleared Wright earned Kentucky its second touchdown of the half, keeping the Wildcats in the game. He's been a spark plug on the defense that has done a decent job of containing Anthony Richardson. Kentucky's secondary has been burned on multiple occasions, though Richardson hasn't been able to capitalize on it.

Only down three

Somehow, some way, Kentucky is down just a field goal. Levis and the Cats are fighting, and have a shot at making some magic happen in the second half. If the O-line issues persist, however, you can likely kiss those chances goodbye.

You can keep up with our live updates of the game here:

