How to watch #11 Kentucky take on Florida in Kroger Field

On Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats will look to keep their playoff chances alive and start the winning out process with a victory over the Florida Gators after moving to 7-2 last weekend in their loss at Tennessee. This game is huge if they want to keep their chances of getting into the 12-team playoff.

In this game, Kentucky will be facing an inconsistent Florida team that has lost four of their last five games, but still have wins over the likes of Ole Miss and Texas on the season. They have also switched QB's. After starter Aaron Philo began the season, he was benched in their 38-19 loss to South Carolina as Tramell Jones Jr. took over. Now, it sounds like Philo is going to start against the Wildcats after a three-game absence. Running back Jadan Baugh is the heart and soul of the offense, one of the best backs in the country. As for the defense, they have had issues and have been known to give up points. Here is how Kentucky fans can watch the important matchup on Saturday.

Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) hands off to Kentucky tight end Mikkel Skinner (8) during a college football game against Tennessee on Nov. 7, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fans can watch Kentucky take on Florida at 6:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, and you can catch the action on ESPN, as well as listen to Tom Leach call the action on the UK Sports Network.

Three keys to the game

Bounce-back game on offense

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With how Kentucky's offense played against Tennessee, not even scoring a touchdown, they need to bounce back in a big way against a Florida defense that has been known to give up points and just gave up 23 to an inconsistent Oklahoma offense. This one is an easy key to the game, because this team is at their best when points are being scored.

Limit Baugh's explosive plays

It's going to be hard for Kentucky to completely shut down Baugh, but what they can do is limit the explosive plays, which really, really hurt them last week against Tennessee. If they can do that, the offense could really take advantage against a shaky Florida defense. This game could be a shootout if Florida's run game is having success, but Kentucky needs to keep Baugh out of the endzone and make them beat them through the air.

Make Florida's offense get rattled

Like we have seen multiple times this season, the Kroger Field environment can really make a difference in the game. Combine that with the cold weather expected in Lexington on Saturday and it could cause problems for the operation of Florida's offense, mostly with penalties. Florida ranks 110th in penalties per game, averaging 7.4 per game. In a rocking Kroger Field, the fans can really make its mark in that area.

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