Three keys to the game for Kentucky at Tennessee

The Kentucky Wildcats are gearing up for one of the most important games in the history of the program, taking on #13 Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday. They're facing a team that, historically, has dominated the series, but the new era of Kentucky football under Will Stein has a different team heading on the road this time around.

Kentucky is 7-1 on the season and currently 6th in the College Football Playoff ranking, with Tennessee hoping to make their way into the 12-team bracket as they are just outside at #13. We've already done our scouting report of this Tennessee team, but here are three things that need to happen for Kentucky to come away with the big road win and keep their playoff hopes on track.

Oct 24, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein walks off the field after the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive line needs to continue playing well

This season, the Big Blue Wall has returned as guys like Lance Heard, Coleton Price and Malachi Wood have helped turn Kentucky's offensive line into one of the best in the country. On Saturday, they will clash with an elite pass-rush defensive line, one that has generated the most sacks of any other defense in the SEC. On the other hand, Kentucky's O-line has been one of the best at protecting their quarterback, so they will be leaned on heavily Saturday in order for Stein's offense to produce at a high level.

Run defense is a priority

Kentucky's run defense ranks 30th nationally and it's another area that will be tested. Tennessee feeds off its run game and they will utilize it on Saturday. That makes Kentucky's run defense so important, as they could take control of the game if they can contain their run game, which is a vital part of their offense's success. For reference, Tennessee's rushing offense ranks 16th in the country, while their pass ranks 130th.

Oct 17, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace (90) celebrates with Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Jordan Castell (5) during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Handle Tennessee's offensive tempo well

In the game against LSU, there were points in the game where it was clear the Tigers were feeding off their tempo well and Kentucky had trouble stopping them. That and explosive plays helped them score 34 against the Wildcats. Another fast tempo offense awaits this Saturday and its an offense that can feature some similar plays to what Lane Kiffin draws up. Kentucky will need to be ready for it, because if the defense can't stay off the field, which also connects to how the offense is playing, that could spell trouble later in the game. Containing explosive plays and staying fresh will be another extremely important key.

On paper, this Kentucky-Tennessee matchup is nearly even, but when you add in the environment that the Vols will present this weekend, it's going to make it very tough to get the win. A massive opportunity hangs in the balance for the Wildcats to keep their playoff chances going.

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