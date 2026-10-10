How to watch Kentucky football take on #10 LSU in Kroger Field

The Kentucky Wildcats are getting set to welcome the #10 LSU Tigers into Kroger Field on Saturday night. It's finally game day, and fans are going to spend all day tailgating leading into the big matchup. That goes for LSU fans too, as many Tiger fans have made the trip up to Lexington to witness their team face the Wildcats on the road for just the third time in the last 20 years.

Kentucky is coming off of a huge 17-point comeback last week at South Carolina and are looking to work some more magic in this one against a very stout LSU squad. Weather could potentially play a factor on Saturday with wind and rain, but on paper, the Tigers don't have many weaknesses. For Kentucky, they will need to stop the run, which is a staple in the offense LSU likes to run. The Tigers are 4th nationally in rushing offense and are at least top 25 in every other offensive statistic. That area will be crucial along with the turnover battle for Kentucky and third down efficiency. Here is how fans can watch Saturday's big matchup.

Will Stein | UK Athletics

The Wildcats and Tigers will clash on Saturday night and fans can catch all the action at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can also listen on the UK Sports Network, wherever your local radio carries the game. In

In addition to those previous keys to a win, LSU QB Sam Leavitt has been struggling with his efficiency, so Kentucky will need to find ways to make him uncomfortable. The Tigers love to use their run game to develop pass plays on big downs. This is a matchup on paper where LSU has the clear advantage with how many NFL-caliber guys are all over the field on both sides, but one thing we have learned this season is not to count out Will Stein in any type of game and his Wildcats have the potential to grab a massive win at home after a previous top 10 win on the road a few weeks ago.

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein calls for a two-point conversion for the game-winning point during overtime against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky has a chance to do something very, very special on Saturday night in Kroger Field.

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